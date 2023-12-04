December 4 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies the State’s 2023 Coordinated Election

State of Colorado

Denver, December 4, 2023 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has announced the certification of the 2023 Coordinated Election, making the results of the election official and final. The certification was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass board submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“The 2023 Coordinated Election was another successful election in Colorado. I am proud of our State’s elections,” said Secretary Griswold. “I commend the county election officials, election workers, and the employees of the Department of State for their hard work and dedication to delivering great elections for Colorado voters.”

After the election, the Secretary of State’s office worked with Colorado’s county clerks to complete a bipartisan risk-limiting audit that verified the results of the election. After the audit, each county’s bipartisan canvass board certified the election results. The canvass boards then submitted the final results to the Secretary of State’s office.

Returning a mail ballot was the preferred method for voters with 98.7% of voters choosing to cast their mail ballot during the 2023 Coordinated Election - accounting for 1,676,388 total ballots returned - and only 1.3% of voters choosing to vote in-person - 22,844 total ballots returned.

2023 Coordinated Election Statistics:

Total Active Voters: 3,931,005

Turnout among Active Voters: 1,699,232 (43.23%)

Ballots cast by Unaffiliated Voters: 677,769 (39.89% of total ballots cast)

Ballots cast by Democrat Voters: 510,086 (30.02% of total ballots cast)

Ballots cast by Republican Voters: 716,319 (28.98% of total ballots cast)

3,485 voters used TXT2Cure to cure a signature or ID discrepancy with their ballot in the 2023 Coordinated Election.

For complete 2023 General Election results, please visit the Election Night Reporting site.

Statewide abstract of votes cast for the November 7, 2023 Coordinated Election (PDF)