White House Publishes National HIV/AIDS Strategy 2023 Interim Action Report

The White House released the National HIV/AIDS Strategy 2023 Interim Action Report (PDF, 222KB) on December 1. The report signals that we are making progress toward the goals outlined in the Strategy, but we must continue to support and accelerate our efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the United States.

Released by the White House in December 2021, the National HIV/AIDS Strategy for the United States 2022–2025 (PDF, 1.76MB) (NHAS) is a roadmap for stakeholders to accelerate efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the country by 2030. The associated NHAS Federal Implementation Plan (PDF, 706KB) details federal partners’ commitments to policies, research, and activities during fiscal years (FY) 2022–2025 to meet the Strategy’s goals.

The NHAS 2023 Interim Action Report highlights that, thanks to the efforts of community, state, and federal partners, our nation is making important progress toward the Strategy’s goals.

The new report provides high-level updates on 60 actions taken by federal partners during FY22 and FY23 to move the nation closer to reaching the four goals laid out in the Strategy. The report illustrates engagements to address the HIV epidemic across multiple federal Departments, including Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Defense, Education, and Justice. The NHAS 2023 Interim Action Report also highlights activities funded by the Minority HIV/AIDS Fund, progress implementing the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative, and the ways federal agencies have adopted an approach that addresses the syndemic of HIV, STIs, viral hepatitis, and substance use and mental health disorders.

As I wrote in the foreword of the report, “This NHAS Interim Action Report does not declare victory, but serves as an ongoing call to action, highlighting the good work done by federal and community partners to energize and invigorate our collective national work to end the HIV epidemic and to ensure that no population or region is left behind.”

As we reflect on our progress and look ahead to the promises of a new year, let’s all recommit to taking the bold steps needed to achieve our ultimate goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the United States.