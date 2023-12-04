Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,457 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Development - Information Meeting

You are invited to attend a Development Information Meeting where representatives from Whitetail Homes Ltd. will present details on a Rezoning Application No. 2023-009-RZ.

Date: December 12th 2023

Time: 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Location and Address:

Eagles Hall Maple Ridge,

23461 Fern Crescent, Maple Ridge, BC

web1_231204-mrn-publicnotice-noticeofdevelopement-noticeofmap_1

The purpose of the application is to develop a Mixed-use development with 38,150 sf (3,544 sm) of commercial space at grade and 3 storeys of 116 strata title condominium units. The intent of the meeting is to seek input from the area residents on the proposed amendments and address any questions which may arise.

Please join us. Your thoughts are important to us. If you are unable to attend this meeting, or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned at (604-864-0714 and mail@keystonearch.ca) or the City of Maple Ridge Planning Department 604-467-7341.

You just read:

Notice of Development - Information Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more