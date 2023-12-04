Notice of Development - Information Meeting

You are invited to attend a Development Information Meeting where representatives from Whitetail Homes Ltd. will present details on a Rezoning Application No. 2023-009-RZ.

Date: December 12th 2023

Time: 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Location and Address:

Eagles Hall Maple Ridge,

23461 Fern Crescent, Maple Ridge, BC

The purpose of the application is to develop a Mixed-use development with 38,150 sf (3,544 sm) of commercial space at grade and 3 storeys of 116 strata title condominium units. The intent of the meeting is to seek input from the area residents on the proposed amendments and address any questions which may arise.

Please join us. Your thoughts are important to us. If you are unable to attend this meeting, or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned at (604-864-0714 and mail@keystonearch.ca) or the City of Maple Ridge Planning Department 604-467-7341.