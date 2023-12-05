5th Axis, Inc. Unveils New Line of RockLock Quick Change CNC Tombstones
5th Axis, Inc. launches its revolutionary product, the RockLock Quick Change CNC Tombstone, poised to dramatically transform the manufacturing processes.
With the introduction of our innovative tombstone line, we are setting a new standard for reduced machine tending, greater unit output with optimized performance and quality.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5th Axis, Inc., a global leader in manufacturing, automated production, and machining proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary product, the RockLock Quick Change CNC Tombstone. Poised to usher in a new era of machining excellence and dramatically transform the manufacturing processes, the RockLock Tombstone will deliver unmatched versatility and efficiency to meet the growing demands of CNC milling operations. It is engineered to enhance unit output, transform the milling machine market and offer unparalleled precision for complex milling tasks.
This new line of tombstone equipment from 5th Axis represents a leap forward in technology and reliability. Available now in sizes ranging from 160mm to 500mm and in two materials (steel and aluminum), the key features include:
• Quick and seamless changeover: The innovative quick-change system reduces setup time and boosts productivity.
• Multiple sizes: Choose the ideal fit for your specific machining requirements.
• Built to last: Select steel or aluminum for long-lasting reliability in your machining environment.
• Multi-sided machining: Save time and reduce repositioning with this versatile design.
• Enhanced stability: The RockLock Tombstone provides unmatched rigidity and secure clamping.
• Compatibility: Seamlessly integrate with a wide range of CNC machines.
• Unparalleled precision: Achieve exceptional accuracy and repeatability to meet the strictest quality standards. Repeatability > .0003” (8 microns).
"Our commitment at 5th Axis, Inc. has always been to exceed the evolving needs of machinists and manufacturers," said Chris Taylor, Co-CEO of 5th Axis, Inc. "With the introduction of our innovative tombstone line, we are setting a new standard for reduced machine tending, greater unit output with optimized performance and quality."
The launch of the RockLock Tombstone equipment is accompanied by comprehensive customer support, including detailed product documentation, a network of knowledgeable service representatives and an interactive online resource center.
5th Axis, Inc. is committed to providing innovative solutions that drive customer success. To inquire about pricing, availability or to place an order, contact the sales team at workholding@5thaxis or 858-505-0432. For additional information and updates, visit www.5thaxis.com and follow the company on social media.
About 5th Axis, Inc.
5th Axis, Inc. is a recognized leader in manufacturing solutions, providing cutting-edge products that enhance efficiency and precision in machining. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, we continue to drive the industry forward with our pioneering technology. www.5thaxis.com
Mat Evans
5th Axis, Inc.
