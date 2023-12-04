Trent Leisy (CO4) endorsements rescinded by VFAF Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC
Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC have rescinded their endorsements of Trent Leisy announced Patrick Collis Chief of Security
We have no comment outside of what is published on the Veterans for Trump Website”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national and Legacy PAC.
— Patrick Collis VFAF Chief of Security
Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump and their partner Legacy PAC have rescinded their endorsements of Trent Leisy for congress in Colorado's 4th district. https://veteransfortrump.us/rescindment-of-trent-leisy-endorsement/
In other VFAF News :
Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230’s Constitutionality.
https://veteransfortrump.us/jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter