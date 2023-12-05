Ascentim Named to Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business List in Coaching & Career Development
The 4th annual list recognizes 215 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit.
Honored as Best-in-Business for our mission-driven, client-focused executive coaching approach – Ascentim shines in transformational leadership.”TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascentim has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Coaching & Career Development category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society. This is the second year in a row that founder Lisa L. Baker’s coaching practice has earned recognition from Inc.
— Lisa L. Baker, Founder of Ascentim
The year's list, which will be in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands from December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies across various sizes and industries. These companies have exhibited outstanding influence in their communities, industries, the environment or society.
“It’s a proud moment for me,” says Baker. “I was thrilled to receive the Best in Business award in 2022, but to do it again for a second consecutive year demonstrates that this is a sustainable model. The award affirms that we’re building something meaningful and changing lives for the better.”
Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, “Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole.”
Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year, noting how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list’s fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.
About INC.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com
About Ascentim
Ascentim is a Maryland-based coaching practice that utilizes a unique G.R.O.W. process to help high performers gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life. Ascentim focuses on three core pillars: connections, careers, and finances. Ascentim guides clients on their path to a bright future with flexible coaching options designed to meet individual needs. Founder Lisa L. Baker is also available for speaking engagements.
