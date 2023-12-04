Firestarter SEO Captures UpCity “Best of Colorado” Award
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firestarter SEO, a Denver-based SEO agency specializing in search engine optimization for small and mid-sized businesses, announced today that it has been named a recipient of the 2023 UpCity “Best of Colorado” Award, marking the 6th time the firm has captured the annual honor.
Considered one of the industry’s premier platforms for B2B service providers, UpCity’s “Best of” Award recognizes the top 50 providers in each U.S. state as measured by their recommendability rating on the website. Providing credibility and confidence for the more than 1.5 million businesses that utilize UpCity, the winning companies are evaluated on a range of criteria that includes reviews on both UpCity and Google, presence in search engines, domain authority, and website speed and experience.
“We are thrilled to be among this year’s winners for the Best of Colorado Award, which provides another proof point for the high standard of quality service and customer satisfaction that define the Firestarter experience,” said Skyler Malley, owner and founder of Firestarter SEO. “Now more than ever, companies that can effectively leverage SEO are forging new avenues for revenue growth while widening their overall pool of future prospects and customers. Our team’s know-how and experience in SEO, combined with our passion for each of our client’s individual stories, has enabled us to reach new heights as a company over the last year. We are grateful to each Firestarter client who helped make this award possible.”
Firestarter has averaged over 19% growth year-over-year dating back to 2015, staying true to its mantra of providing customized service through a multi-pronged approach for each client regardless of size or vertical. The company continues to maintain a perfect five-star review rating on UpCity by combining detailed research with innovative strategies and targeted campaigns that drive and convert web traffic into qualified leads.
Founded in 2010, Firestarter delivers SEO services for a variety of industries, including general small businesses, home service business, travel and business services. The firm has more than five decades of combined experience in a number of key SEO disciplines, including on- and off-page SEO, content writing, keyword research and email marketing.
To see the full list of this year’s UpCity “Best Of” winners, click here. To learn more about Firestarter and its service offerings, visit https://www.firestarterseo.com/
