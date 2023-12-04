Three Rivers Regional Commission Hosting Public Hearings for the Aging
The Three Rivers Regional Commission public hearings provide our seniors and community leaders an opportunity for their voices to be heard.”GRIFFIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Rivers Regional Commission is hosting its annual public hearings to seek feedback on the current and future services for seniors as part of its mission as the Area Agency on Aging. Held on December 8 and 15, there is no pre-registration required to attend either public hearing.
— Three Rivers Regional Executive Director Mark Butler
The two public hearings scheduled are:
Friday, December 8, from 10am-Noon
- West Point Senior Center (1114 O.G. Skinner Dr, West Point, GA 31833)
Wednesday, December 13, from 10am-Noon
- Upson Senior Center (302 S Bethel Street, Thomaston, GA 30286)
“The Three Rivers Regional Commission public hearings provide our seniors and community leaders an opportunity for their voices to be heard,” said Three Rivers Regional Executive Director Mark Butler. “This feedback on our current and future services offered plays a vital role in our collective future. We specifically encourage those who are over the age of 60 to attend, or those who serve as senior caregivers or are community leaders.”
The Area Agency on Aging (AAA) serves as an aging and disability resource connection that links you to community resources, information, and referral services, as well as intake and screening services, are provided through the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC). Current services provided through the Three Rivers AAA includes programs and services to support local Senior Centers, Adult Day Care, Meals, Caregiver Support, Transportation and Supportive Services.
ABOUT:
Three Rivers Regional Commission is a 10-county regional planning commission that includes the West Central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. Each of these counties in the West Central Georgia region benefits from the services provided by Three Rivers Regional Commission which include aging services, workforce development, transportation and local/regional planning. For more information, please visit https://www.threeriversrc.com/.
