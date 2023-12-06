Rapper Johnny Walker Unveils a Socially Conscious Masterpiece With "Godfather 4 New Generation: Stop Hating"

Philly recording artist, Johnny Walker's new album release is available on all streaming platforms.

Artist’s Tribute to the Late R&B Singer Teena Marie & Her Influence She Had On His Music

I believe this album took me to creative heights I never could have imagined...” — -Johnny Walker

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking release that promises to captivate audiences and elevate the rap genre, Philly-based recording artist Johnny Walker proudly presents his latest full-length album, " Godfather 4 New Generation: Stop Hating ." This highly anticipated project marks a significant milestone in Walker's career and solidifies his reputation as a cerebral and socially conscious force in the music industry. The newly released album is available on all streaming platforms.Johnny Walker has spent years honing his craft, and "Godfather 4: Stop Hating" is a testament to his unwavering dedication to his artistic excellence. The album showcases 13 solid hood-story tracks of Walker's evolution as an artist and his commitment to addressing socially relevant issues through his unique blend of cleverly crafted lyricism and syncopated beats. This album solidifies Johnny's distinctive classic way of storytelling through his hustle, struggles, and the pain that all three adversities brought him to peace and then success."Not Gonna Be Easy" is one standout feature on the album. This special track pays homage to the late R&B Ivory Queen of Soul, Teena Marie, including a sample of her memorable smash hit "Portuguese Love". Walker's tribute to this legendary artist adds a poignant and heartfelt dimension to "Godfather 4: Stop Hating," demonstrating Walker's ability to seamlessly blend his influences into a cohesive and powerful musical narrative. Walker has explained in radio interviews how his musical influences like Teena Marie, Smokey Robinson, and Aretha shaped his inner-most artistic being. Prince was another artist who inspired Johnny to remain an independent artist and entrepreneur. "Their music, lyrics, and arrangements have always guided me. I believe this album took me to creative heights I never could have imagined. This is spiritual to me," he says. "It's more than just music; it's a reflection of my world and growth within my music. This project is also my way of honoring the very artists that impacted who I am today.""Godfather 4 New Generation: Stop Hating" has already garnered critical acclaim for its thought-provoking lyrics, innovative production, and the authenticity that Johnny Walker brings to each track. The album explores themes of unity, justice, and personal growth, resonating with listeners who appreciate music with substance and purpose. Johnny's loyal fanbase and music aficionados alike are invited to experience the magic of "Godfather 4 New Generation: Stop Hating" and witness his powerful evolution. The album is now available on all major streaming platforms, and its release marks a new chapter in the career of one of Philly's most influential and socially aware rappers.For Media Inquiries, Interviews, or Professional Bookings:H&R Records, LLC.1hrrecordsllc@gmail.comInstagram: @walker4294Media Contact: JOHNNY WALKER MEDIA KIT To stay updated on Johnny Walker's latest releases and upcoming projects join him on social media and visit his official website HRRECORDSLLC.COM.

