Layflat.com announces five regional training centers
Layflat.com AG, the world leader in photobook production equipment, caps off a busy 2023 with the announcement of five competence/training centers.
“Our commitment to commitment to excellence extends beyond innovative products,” says Djawad Khorosh, CEO, of Layflat.com. “As a European company based in Switzerland, we prioritize global empowerment through education and skill development. We're proud to support our growing global customer base with local service, training, and support.”
The five training centers are in:
• Los Angeles, USA: Empowering local distributors with cutting-edge knowledge and training sessions tailored for North and South America.
• Zagreb, Croatia: Serving Europe and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions with tailored educational programs.
• Rajkot, India: Catering to the Indian subcontinent, fostering expertise in the region.
• Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Catering to Southeast Asia, fostering expertise in the heart of the region.
• Guangzhou, China: Supporting Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) regions with specialized training initiatives.
As the year 2023 comes to a close, Layflat.com will continue to improve its industry-leading book production equipment. The company spent much of 2023 on the road, attending leading exhibitions like All In Print China (Shanghai), Printing United 2023 (USA), and the C! Print (Madrid).
Layflat.com was also awarded the Golden Seal for the Layflat LF 1000 All-in Max at the 43rd International Graphic, Paper and Creative Industry Fair (Grafima), by an expert jury, in the Machines, Devices, and Software category for the Graphics Industry group.
In 2024, Layflat.com's new products and innovations will be shown at DRUPA 24.
About Layflat.com
Headquartered in Switzerland, Layflat.com has developed an alliance of companies from around the world offering reliable regional manufacturing, sales, and customer support. The company manufactures all systems to meet stringent EU requirements.
