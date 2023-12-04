Commercial Recreation Specialists Strikes Exclusive Deal with Popular Floating Cabana Manufacturer AquaBanas
We are excited to be an exclusive representative for AquaBanas. We are at the forefront of being globally known for providing extremely high-quality inflatables at an excellent price point,”VERONA, WI, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaBanas and Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) have announced a distribution agreement that will give CRS exclusive sales representation in the United States for the commercial recreational markets including Campgrounds & RV Parks, Hotels, Resorts, and Attractions with waterfronts.
This announcement comes as a big win for both companies, as AquaBanas are luxury water inflatables that are easily monetized and already in use at some of the most popular water parks and resorts around the world. Modular components easily connect, allowing for a small configuration to evolve into a full system over time. With features like inflatable cabanas and couches to furnish waterfronts and beyond, these floating cabanas create a VIP guest experience on and off the water. Now CRS will be introducing an exciting new product into this established US market that is already being enjoyed by customers worldwide.
“We are very excited to be an exclusive representative for AquaBanas,” said Ron Romens, President of CRS. “The company is at the forefront of being globally known for providing extremely high-quality inflatables at an excellent price point,”
CRS will be representing AquaBanas full product line, including but not limited to, Party Banas, Picnic Banas, loungers, shade/tents, inflatable bar and couch components and more. Specializing in waterfront site assessment, CRS can design custom layouts of AquaBanas’ modular components to optimize space, increase guest capacity and provide new revenue streams as there is no construction needed for implementation.
“AquaBanas will continue to focus on their core strength of building stock and custom yacht and other marina systems that are being sold through our growing global dealer network. By partnering with CRS we hope to build on that success and grow our brand within the United States. CRS has an excellent reputation as a leader in the commercial inflatables industry and we look forward to working closely with their excellent and knowledgeable team to take AquaBanas to the next level.” said Mark Anastasia CEO at AquaBanas.
For over 25 years, CRS has been serving customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean, with offices in Verona, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. In addition to supplying high-quality municipal-grade recreation equipment, CRS offers comprehensive services, including design, planning, installation, and operations. By tailoring recreation solutions to each client's unique goals, CRS has built a strong reputation among municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos, and other recreation venues.
To learn more about CRS and their wide range of services, please contact their corporate office at (608) 848-8781 or visit their website at www.crs4rec.com.
AquaBanas Dance Floor at the Singapore Yachting Festival 2023