



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police completes move to new Williston Barracks

WILLISTON, Vermont (Monday, Dec. 4, 2023) — The Vermont State Police has officially opened its new Williston Barracks, as troopers and dispatchers completed the move to the new field station Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

The new barracks is located at 3294 St. George Rd., also known as Vermont Route 2A, about half a mile south of the former barracks location.

VSP’s newest field station covers about 22,600 square feet and has an 11,000-square-foot garage for storage of various special teams vehicles, such as the Crime Scene Search Team, Mobile Command Post, Tactical Services Unit, and Bomb Squad.

Northern Vermont’s Public Safety Answering Point also is housed in the new facility. The PSAP provides emergency communications and dispatching services to the Vermont State Police and numerous other law-enforcement and first-response agencies throughout the northern half of the state.

The building includes office space for uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division and detectives assigned to the Criminal Division. Other features include comfortable interview rooms for speaking to victims, witnesses and suspects; secure evidence rooms, storage and sally ports; and multiple conference rooms. The new facility replaces a smaller building that VSP converted to a barracks and moved into in 1992. The state plans to eventually sell the former barracks site.

The new barracks was designed by Smith Alvarez Sienkiewycz Architects of Burlington, and DEW Construction managed the construction.

The Williston Barracks is commanded by Lt. Cory Lozier and provides police coverage throughout Chittenden and Lamoille Counties. Troopers provide primary law enforcement services for Bolton, Buels Gore, Charlotte, Huntington, Jericho, St. George, Underhill, and Westford in Chittenden County, and Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Elmore and Waterville in Lamoille County.

Troopers also provide assistance as requested to local police departments including Burlington, Colchester, Essex, Hinesburg, Milton, Morristown, Richmond, Shelburne, South Burlington, Stowe, Williston and Winooski, the University of Vermont Police Department, and sheriffs’ departments in Chittenden and Lamoille counties. The Williston Barracks patrols 40 miles of interstate highway within Chittenden County.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected to be held at a later date. VSP will announce details when they have been finalized.









- 30 -