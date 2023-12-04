Sid Dorey Announces Release of “Alien Party” Featuring Ryan Cassata

Sid Dorey, Photo Credit: Said Diaz Ryan Cassata, Photo Credit: Asher Phoenix

Indie-Pop artist Sid Dorey collaborates with Ryan Cassata for a groundbreaking version of "Alien Party" celebrating LGBTQ+ joy.

Alien Party is a celebration of nonbinary and trans voices, expanding dialogue and representation in music.” — Sid Dorey

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based rising Indie-Pop artist Sid Dorey has announced the release of a surprise feature version of their debut single “Alien Party” featuring award-winning singer-songwriter and LGBTQ+ activist Ryan Cassata (Kill Rock Stars) on December 8th, 2023.

A celebratory alternative anthem, the song has gained viral acclaim on social media for speaking to the nonbinary and trans experience in a way that centers queer joy.

Ryan Cassata is a multi-talented singer-songwriter, actor, performer, published writer, LGBTQ+ activist, and transgender motivational speaker, who's music and story has been showcased on prestigious platforms, including The Larry King Live Show, The Tyra Banks Show, GRAMMY.com, Rolling Stone, and Billboard.

The collaboration comes after the recent releases of Sid Dorey’s debut singles “Alien Party” and “Family Reunion,” which have notably recently achieved placements on Spotify editorial playlists “New Music Friday” and “Notable Releases” twice, as well as Apple “New In Alternative.”

“This version is different from the original because the original is about my experience as a nonbinary person in the South, and gives the voice to nonbinary people which is amazing. This version is exciting because it shows more representation by opening up the conversation to the trans experience, specifically the trans masc experience. I think that our voices are so important and we matter." Sid Dorey explains.

Raised in Florida, and currently residing in Nashville, Dorey’s raw talent, disarming personality and brutally honest approach to storytelling has amassed them millions of organic views on social media. After winning back to back songwriting contests in New York City sponsored by BMI and briidge music, Dorey signed their publishing deal with Arthouse Entertainment and is setting the foundation to become an artist to watch in the music industry, and an outspoken voice shifting the culture at large.

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@siddoreymusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/siddorey/