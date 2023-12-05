GuardDog AI’s Containment and Incidence Response Platform Wins Astors Homeland Security Awards with Top Honors
2023 Crystal Awards Winner Leadership & Innovation
As the nation continues to respond to escalating Homeland Security threats, innovative solutions from GuardDog AI are being called on by goverment agencies to help protect networks.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuardDog AI, an innovative technology company specializing in AI-powered, Cybersecurity incident response automation tools, announced today for the third straight year they have been awarded multiple American Security Today “Astor’s” Homeland Security Awards for their Containment & Incident Response Platform.
— Michael Madsen, co-founder, and publisher of American Security. Today
The ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.
In 2023, GuardDog AI has Won Four of Astor’s Top Honors in Homeland Security:
• Crystal Awards Winner 2023 Leadership and Innovation in Cyber Security
• Platinum Awards Winner 2023 Best Vulnerability Management Solution
• Platinum Awards Winner 2023 Best Cyber Security Cloud Platform Solution
• Gold Awards Winner 2023 Best Cyber Security Analytics Solution
American Security, Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards, is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and now in its Eighth Year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness – Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.
“As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, GuardDog Ai's innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats, has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security,” said Michael Madsen, co-founder, and publisher of American Security. “Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting IT/cyber security networks and they are calling on innovative companies like GuardDog AI to help them do so.”
GuardDog AI has vastly improved its AI-powered solution for automated holistic incident response. Their innovative technology constantly scans and analyzes network traffic, offers complete vulnerability assessments, and proactively automates incident response steps that otherwise need to be done manually by professional cyber professionals. Specifically, automating the containment incident response step that, when done manually, disrupts organizations for days and months or even puts them out of business. By automating and focusing an Incident Response Plan for any network around the risks associated with a successful containment step, organizations can eradicate and recover from attacks faster and with less impact than ever.
“This award is a clear indication that our Containment and Incident Response Platform enables security leaders to supply automated incident responses on any network. We are truly humbled to be honored with the others selected by the ASTORS organization and consider ourselves to be in great company,” said Peter Bookman, founder of GuardDog AI.
About American Security Today
American Security Today (AST), the ‘New Face in Homeland Security™, the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT (Information Technology) security on the market today. AST highlights the most innovative and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to ‘Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™.’ To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com
About GuardDog AI
GuardDog AI has developed an incident response platform focused on automation and containment. Our Protective Cloud Service software collaborates with a companion Fido unit to simplify cybersecurity scoring and attack containment. The solution supplies network protection and visibility by exposing invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to their network. It uses patented technology to prevent cybersecurity threats before compromising network environments. “2022 & 2022 Crystal Award Winner for Leadership in Innovation and Technology” in additionally to the triple wins in 2021 and 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award(s) for Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution awards.
Visit GuardDog.AI for more information, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/GuardDog AI or instagram@GuardDog AI Learn more at guarddog.ai.
