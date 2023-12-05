TD2 to Highlight Development of a Dual-Specific Inhibitor for Treatment of Primary Myelofibrosis at ASH Annual Meeting
EINPresswire.com/ -- Translational Drug Development (TD2), a precision oncology contract research organization (CRO), announces the presentation of preclinical results of RR-1752, a targeted inhibitor of ROCK/AURK, for primary myelofibrosis at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, to be held December 9-12, 2023.
The poster will be presented by lead Author Liqiang Zhang, PhD, Senior Scientist at TD2 and will discuss the promising preclinical results assessing efficacy and the safety profile of RR-1752 in animal models.
"TD2 is proud to unveil our innovative research in the development of RR-1752, a dual-specific inhibitor of ROCK and AURK, for the treatment of primary myelofibrosis (PMF). PMF is a complex hematological disorder that profoundly affects patients' lives through bone marrow fibrosis and debilitating symptoms,” said Dr. Alan Miller, Chief Medical Officer at TD2. “Our study represents a significant step forward in the preclinical development of RR-1752 demonstrating tolerability and improved survival in a tumor model of human myelofibrosis. The data demonstrate RR-1752 significantly extends survival with minimal toxicity compared to the approved JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib. This achievement underscores our dedication to advancing novel agents for patients with primary myelofibrosis with disease modifying potential."
TD2's team of experts will be available throughout the conference to engage in discussions, share insights, and address inquiries related to their research.
The ASH Annual Meeting serves as a premier platform for hematology professionals worldwide to convene, exchange knowledge, and unveil the latest breakthroughs in the treatment of hematological diseases. TD2's participation underscores its commitment to advancing research, developing novel therapeutic options, and enhancing the lives of individuals afflicted with hematological disorders.
Abstract 4592: A Dual-Specific Inhibitor of ROCK/AURK, RR-1752, for Primary Myelofibrosis (Monday, December 11 6:00-8:00 PM PST) within Myeloproliferative Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Basic and Translational, Poster Session 631
Authors: L. Zhang(1), K. McGinnis (1), P. Gonzales (1), M. Murray (1), E. Cluff (1), MD B. Mia (2), C. Schaniel (2), J. Mascarenhas (1), A. M. Miller (1), R. Hoffman(2), and S. Gately (1)
1) Translational Drug Development (TD2), Scottsdale, AZ
2) The Tisch Cancer Institute, Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Icahn School of Medicine At Mount Sinai, New York, NY
About TD2
TD2 is a leader in precision oncology, providing innovative services for improved drug development. Using a dedicated, expert team with broad experience and understanding of the oncology ecosystem, TD2 is uniquely positioned to support accelerated development of novel therapeutics. Rigorous and high-throughput translational preclinical development services, combined with regulatory affairs expertise, enables customized clinical trial design and execution. The broad suite of capabilities encourages the timely selection of patient populations who are most likely to benefit from a new agent, and the rapid identification of clinically significant endpoints. TD2 is committed to reducing the risks and uncertainty inherent in the drug development process with the ultimate goal of accelerating patient access to promising treatments. For more information, visit www.TD2inc.com.
Kristen Dempsey
