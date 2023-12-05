The Soulcial Solutions Foundation Receives Significant Donation from Skyworks Aeronautics to Expand Currency of Caring
The stock donation from Skyworks Aeronautics, a leading aviation industry innovator, aims to assist in expanding the unique hot meal access program nationwide
Together with our network of local hospitality partners, we're thrilled to be reinventing how communities can access and deploy existing hot food capacity while extending dignity to those in need”ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soulcial Solutions Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to combating food insecurity through its innovative Currency of Caring™ Initiative, proudly announces a substantial donation of $100,000 in company stock from Skyworks Aeronautics, a leading aviation industry innovator. This generous contribution launches a $2 million capital campaign aimed at expanding the program to communities nationwide.
The Soulcial Solutions Foundation's Currency of Caring™ tokenized giving program has proven instrumental in addressing food insecurity, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative effectively replaces traditional soup kitchens, which have seen an 85% service capacity decline. Instead, it empowers local restaurants and food truck operators to provide hot, nutritious, restaurant-quality meals to those with food access limitations through financial incentives.
"Since the inception of our highly successful Tokenized Hot Meal initiative, the Currency of Caring™ launched in early 2022, we have provided nearly ten thousand free, high-quality meals to underserved citizens in the metro east and St. Louis areas," stated USAF Brig. General (Ret) John Michel, Co-Founder of the Soulcial Solutions Foundation. "Together with our network of local hospitality partners, we're thrilled to be reinventing how communities everywhere can access and deploy existing hot food capacity while extending dignity to those in need,” added Michel.
"Skyworks Aeronautics is thrilled to partner with The Soulcial Solutions Foundation in their mission to address food insecurity in a dignified and efficient manner, offering not just meals but also hope and support to those in need," said Jack Carter, Skyworks Director. "This donation underscores Skyworks Aeronautics' commitment to corporate social responsibility and innovative solutions that improve lives worldwide.," Carter added.
Capital Campaign highlights include:
Immediate Start: The initial $100,000 donation in Skyworks Aeronautics company stock marks the start of the capital campaign, enabling The Soulcial Solutions Foundation to collaborate with local and state leaders on regional program expansion.
One-Year Goal: Within the first year, the Foundation aims to establish an Innovative Hospitality Training and Entrepreneurship Center to support the expansion of the Initiative in new communities, benefiting tens of thousands while refining the processes for national adoption.
Long-Term Vision: Over the next two years, the $2 million raised through the capital campaign will extend this impactful initiative to numerous communities and military bases nationwide.
"As we collectively address the ongoing challenges stemming from the global COVID-19 pandemic, we believe prioritizing opportunities to leverage the capacity, skills, and strengths of the local hospitality industry to combat food insecurity is crucial for building healthier, stronger communities," added Co-Founder Holly Michel.
