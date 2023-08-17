Soulcial Kitchen Partners with Local Police and First Responders to Amplify the Positive Impact of Dignified Dining
Soulcial Kitchen & the Swansea PD, launch effort to foster positive connections between community law enforcement & residents facing hardship or food insecurity
As we work to make our communities healthier and stronger, our local police officers and first responders are uniquely positioned to deliver dignity, hope and comfort to our fellow citizens in need.”SWANSEA, IL, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soulcial Kitchen, in collaboration with Swansea PD, is proud to announce the launch of their Bless the Badge Initiative. This collaborative effort aims to foster positive connections between community law enforcement, first responders, and residents facing hardship or food insecurity through Soulcial Kitchen’s unique Currency of Caring program.
— Holly Michel, Co-Founder, Soulcial Kitchen
Highlights of this new Initiative include:
• Currency of Caring: Special tokens are distributed to police personnel and first responders. These tokens can be given to individuals or families facing hardship, redeemable for a free, hot restaurant quality meal at participating establishments, symbolizing support from our community protectors.
• High-Quality Meals: Participating restaurants and food truck owners are compensated for their services, ensuring top-notch meals for token recipients. Funding for these meals is provided by local private individual and organizational donors via The 501c3 approved Soulcial Solutions Foundation, founded by the Michel family.
• No Questions Asked Policy: Ensuring a judgment-free zone, recipients can redeem their meals without any conditions, facilitating trust within the community.
• Building Community Ties: This initiative accentuates the compassionate side of our law enforcement and first responders, bridging relationships between them and the community.
• Easy Access: To find participating meal providers or donate to the Dignified Dining initiative, visit www.currencyofcaring.com.
Through the Bless the Badge Initiative, Soulcial Kitchen, Swansea PD, and The Soulcial Solutions Foundation are reshaping the narrative around community support and setting a precedent for other cities to create constructive change…one person and delicious hot meal at a time.
About Soulcial Kitchen's Currency of Caring Movement:
Key Message: Dignified Dining for All
The Currency of Caring Movement's mission revolves around delivering dignified dining experiences for community members through a network of food trucks and partnering restaurants. Their core message underscores that "Every Person has value."
Targeted Towards:
• Community residents in need of hot restaurant-quality meals across the Metro East area
• Potential restaurant partners
• Volunteers, business and government leaders, community influencers
• Individual community members wanting to contribute to the mission
Driving Points:
• Community Bonding: Sharing meals bridges societal divides, promoting unity.
• Gourmet Quality: Commitment to providing nutritious, quality meals.
• Empowerment: More than just sustenance; it's about restoring hope, confidence, and dignity.
Participating Partners:
Marcos Express, Tacozz, A Fine Swine BBQ, Soulcial Smashburger, Heaterz Hot chicken, Tony's Tacos, The Sweet Side, SoulBurger, Alton Sports Tap, Patty's Cheese, Crepes and Cones, El Guaqo taco
