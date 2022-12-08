Heaterz Hot Chicken Partners with Soulcial Kitchen to Expand their Unique Dignified Dining Initiative across the Nation
Award-winning Heaterz Nashville Hot Chicken adopts Soulcial Kitchens Currency of Caring pay-it-forward initiative across current & future franchise locations
The Currency of Caring enables local operators to transform any food establishment into an outpost of grace, compassion, & hope. And who wouldn't want to play a part in promoting this virtuous cycle?”ALTON, IL, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Center for American Progress, over 24 million households—including 11.6 million households with children under 18—reported they routinely do not have enough to eat during the week, greatly affecting their health, well-being, and quality of life (https://www.americanprogress.org/article/the-united-states-can-end-hunger-and-food-insecurity-for-millions-of-people/). This problem has been further exacerbated by COVID, with a significant reduction in production and access to hot meal service by community based public and private commercial kitchen operations. With this realty in mind, Heaterz is pleased to announce the expansion of their partnership with Soulcial Kitchen, a federally recognized 501c3 charity committed to reimagining how communities more effectively and efficiently bless and connect people through access to hot food.
— Dan King, Founder of Heaterz
“Building on our wildly successful Feed Thy Neighbor Tokenized Hot Meal initiative launched in early 2022, in which we have served thousands of free hot, delicious and nutritious restaurant quality meals to underserved members of our community across the metro east and St Louis area, we are very excited to expand the positive impact of this program across the United States with our partners at Heaterz Hot Chicken,” stated USAF Brig. General (Ret) John Michel, Co-Founder of Soulcial Kitchen. “As we all work together to overcome the numerous challenges resulting from the global COVID pandemic, we believe prioritizing opportunities to live out our commitment to making our communities healthier and stronger together is more important than ever,” added Heaterz founder Dan King. “And what a better way to transform our team’s good intention into tangible action than our integrating the Currency of Caring into our core offering in every location we service, now and into the future” King added.
With three current locations and plans to establish as many 100 new restaurants in markets across the United States, Heaterz Hot Chicken envisions being the first national franchise chain to offer a simple, tangible, and measurable means of engaging local citizens to provide those struggling with food insecurity free access to hot restaurant quality meals.
Per Michel, “As we strive to bring innovative, long-term solutions to help reduce levels of food insecurity in our local communities, our system of economically incentivizing local mobile (food truck) and fixed (restaurant) service providers to participate in the program provides inexpensive access to high quality hot meals to those in need. And as an additional benefit, the inherent flexibility of this approach allows us to penetrate hard to reach people and places (i.e., food deserts)." "In simple terms, the Currency of Caring tokenized meal program effectively equips and enables people from all walks of life to transform any participating food establishment into an outpost of grace, compassion, and hope. And who would not want to play a part in promoting this virtuous cycle,” King added.
