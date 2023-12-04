John W. Roberts' Latest Release Exposes the Harrowing Realities of Injustice and Systemic Racism
Delve into the stark and unforgiving truths surrounding the presence of injustice with author John W. Robert’s historical fictionYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the pages of "With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall" by John W. Roberts, readers will be immersed in a deeply poignant account of an African American man unjustly accused of a grave crime in a fictitious South Carolina town during the late 1950s and early 1960s. This narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a time when systemic racism held a pervasive grip on every facet of life, leading to dire consequences.
Quentin, despite his impassioned pleas of innocence, is swiftly thrust into a trial that culminates in his conviction and the subsequent imposition of the death penalty via the electric chair. However, the novel transcends from being a mere account of wrongful conviction to serving as a cautionary tale, shedding light on the corrosive influence of systemic racism, even on individuals with the best intentions.
The story vividly illustrates how systemic racism can utterly transform an innocent Black man into a wrongfully accused rapist and murderer, serving as a stark reminder of the injustices that marred that era.
Through a series of intertwined monologues delivered by various characters with distinct roles in the unfolding drama, the narrative offers insights into the motivations of those actively involved, those who vehemently oppose, and those who silently stand by with open eyes as an innocent man battle for his life within a seemingly indifferent system.
“This is not an easy read, that’s for sure. It’s a story about a wrongfully convicted black man that is at times really difficult to read and I boiled with rage at parts of the book. However, that also testifies to the writer’s skill and ability to deliver an emotional read,” Amazon reader, Sanjin, writes in his review. He commends the book’s unique combination of intellectual depth, which makes it a challenging but enticing read, almost impossible to put down.
John W. Roberts’ "With Eyes Wide Open" is a literary piece charged with emotion, skillfully peeling back the layers to reveal the injustices and systemic racism that characterized an era plagued by prejudice and oppression.
This compelling work is readily available through Amazon and other leading online bookstores. Secure a copy today and embark on a journey of enlightenment.
