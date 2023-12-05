Accu-Fab Unveils New Branding and Website, Positioning for Growth and Capability Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Accu-Fab Manufacturing, a leader in metal contract manufacturing and precision fabrication solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new logo and brand identity. Additionally, the company unveiled its new website, showcasing Accu-Fab's full-scale solutions.
The new branding embodies Accu-Fab’s dedication to cutting-edge manufacturing and position as a premier metal solutions provider. The redesigned logo represents the company's dynamic and forward-thinking approach, while building on the foundation of trust, integrity and quality formed through decades of service.
“Accu-Fab is committed to its foundation as a trusted supplier with a dedicated team, and our new brand represents this continued evolution of our company to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers,” said Joey DeRusso, Vice President, Sales and Customer Experience at Accu-Fab. “This brand update personifies sharpness and movement, and it marks our dedication to providing top-tier solutions for metal contract manufacturing. It also represents our growth as a comprehensive full-scale solution provider for our partners and customers, who are focused on the future and are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in their respective industries.”
The newly launched website offers a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality, allowing customers to easily access detailed information about Accu-Fab’s services and expertise. The site is designed to showcase the company's full range of capabilities, from engineering and design to electromechanical assembly and supply chain management.
Accu-Fab's rebranding also reflects its expanding array of services and solutions offered to customers in industries including power infrastructure, renewable energy, aerospace & defense and more.
“Our new logo and branding re-confirms our commitment to excellence, while showcasing Accu-Fab as the innovative solutions provider we are today,” said Greg Newey, Vice President of Operations at Accu-Fab. "We look forward to continuing to expand our strong relationships with current customers, while building new capabilities to reach new customers in new market segments.”
For more information about Accu-Fab and to view the new website, please visit accufabnc.com.
Candice Marshall
