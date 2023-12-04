DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health to Host Two Virtual Community Listening Sessions

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health is hosting two virtual community listening sessions to gather insight on health issues in specific areas of the state as part of the 2023 State Health Assessment. The virtual listening sessions are scheduled for November 2 and November 7, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.





In-person community listening sessions were launched on October 13, 2023, and continue through November 9, 2023.

Information gathered from the community listening sessions will be used to develop the State Health Improvement Plan, a five-year plan developed in collaboration with multi-sector partnerships to address public health issues and themes by facilitating the prioritization of strategies and activities, identifying collective resources, and determining how to align those resources to achieve improvements in health outcomes.

“Our priority is to build a health improvement plan that meets the needs of West Virginians,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “We are thankful for the feedback we have received so far at our in-person listening sessions and hope this virtual option will allow more residents to share important health issues.”

