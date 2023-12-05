Springfree Trampoline Donates to WFAA’s Santa's Helpers 2023

The Springfree Trampoline team donating to WFAA's Santa's Helpers.

100 Camping Kits Were Given to Help Underprivileged Children

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline, makers of the world’s safest Trampolines, has donated 100 of its camping kits to WFAA’s Santa's Helpers for the upcoming 2023 Toy Drive.

Celebrating its 54th year, WFAA’s Santa's Helpers provides toys to underprivileged children across the Dallas/Fort Worth counties of Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant. Over 25 community service organizations in the area have been approved to distribute toys to children aged infant through teen.

The selection of these agencies is based on their capacity to coordinate applications from needy families and effectively cover areas that need it the most.

The 2022 Toy Drive brought holiday toys to more than 50,000 children across the four counties. This is the third straight year Springfree Trampoline has donated to the worthy cause.

“At Springfree, we believe in creating joyful moments and we are honored to contribute to WFAA’s Santa's Helpers this Holiday Season,” said France Jacot, VP of North America at Springfree.

“Our hope is to inspire smiles and make a positive impact in the lives of children during this special time of the year.”

The 2023 Toy Drive is running until Dec. 15. The local DFW Community can participate by dropping off toys at any local sponsor location. You can also attend one of their drive-thru events.

To further support WFAA’s Santa's Helpers, you can explore their Amazon Wish List to purchase items or make financial donations online.

About Springfree Trampoline:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

About WFAA:

For nearly 70 years, WFAA has pioneered news coverage in North Texas. From the ground-breaking continuous live broadcast of the John F. Kennedy assassination to 24-hour Facebook Lives, the company has led the charge in innovation and leadership all through forms of media. Today, WFAA goes beyond broadcast to include original digital content, programming, and innovative sales solutions for our clients.