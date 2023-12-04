Government Directs SaskPower to Remove Federal Carbon Tax From Electric Home Heating

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 4, 2023

Starting January 1, 2024, SaskPower will remove the carbon tax from electric home heating. This will benefit approximately 30,000 SaskPower customers, reducing their power bills an average of $21 per month through the winter.

This decision follows Premier Scott Moe’s recent announcement that SaskEnergy would stop collecting the carbon tax from residential customers in the new year, providing relief for about 85 per cent of Saskatchewan homes. Removing the carbon tax from electric heat will provide relief to the majority of people who do not have access to natural gas, such as those who live in northern and Indigenous communities.

“In response to the federal government’s decision to exempt the carbon tax on heating oil, our government is ensuring fairness for Saskatchewan families by removing the carbon tax on natural gas and electric heat,” Minister Responsible for SaskPower Dustin Duncan said. “By extending the carbon tax relief that SaskEnergy customers will receive to households who use electric heat, our government is protecting Saskatchewan families’ ability to heat their homes this winter.”

Heating accounts for up to 60 per cent of power consumption during the winter months for customers who rely on electric heat, so SaskPower will eliminate the carbon tax on that heating by reducing the rate rider on their bills by 60 per cent.

SaskPower is aware of many households who use electricity as a home heating source, however there will also be an application process available to ensure every household is captured.

SaskPower has begun work to implement this change. Qualified customers who want to ensure they are on the exemption list can contact SaskPower using the online contact form at www.saskpower.com/forms/contact-us-form.

More information about electric heating carbon tax relief can be found at www.saskpower.com/federalcarbontax.

