Nutritional Products International Launches NutriExport
NutriExport to Revolutionize Global Distribution for American Health & Wellness BrandsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI) is proud to announce the launch of NutriExport, a groundbreaking initiative designed to simplify and amplify the global distribution of American health, wellness, and beauty brands. NutriExport emerges as a game-changer in the industry, offering a direct path to over 140 countries and providing a comprehensive solution for companies aspiring to break into international markets.
Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NutriExport, emphasizes the lucrative potential of global markets. “Exporting products internationally can significantly boost profits,” Gould says. “However, many companies lack the necessary expertise and resources to penetrate foreign markets effectively. NutriExport fills this gap with innovative solutions.”
NutriExport’s offerings include assisting American companies with export, distribution, and promotional strategies in the global marketplace. The company specializes in navigating the complex regulations and procedural intricacies inherent in international trade.
Mitch Gould’s extensive three-decade career, marked by successful engagements with top-tier retailers such as Costco, GNC, Target, Wal-Mart, and others, underpins NutriExport’s credibility. Leveraging Gould’s expertise and a robust network of global distributors, particularly in the health and wellness sectors, NutriExport offers a full spectrum of services including sales, marketing, and logistics.
“American products, especially in the health and wellness industry, are highly sought after in foreign markets. Our role is to facilitate their journey from American manufacturers to global retailers and consumers,” Gould adds.
NutriExport represents the latest evolution in Gould’s illustrious career. As a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional, he has previously played a pivotal role in introducing major brands into Amazon’s health and wellness category. His "Evolution of Distribution" platform is renowned for equipping product manufacturers with the tools necessary for success in the world's largest markets.
For more information about NutriExport and its comprehensive services, please visit nutriexport.com.
MORE ON NUTRIEXPORT AND ITS FOUNDER
NutriExport is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NutriExport offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in global markets.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NutriExport, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
