Applications Available for 2024 Missouri Agribusiness Academy

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 high school students representing 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, throughout Missouri the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2024 Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). MAbA is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers.

“The Missouri Agribusiness Academy is a unique opportunity for students interested in agriculture,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Each year, we see the students grow through their MAbA experience. The students learn how an agriculture career may be the right fit for them, all while making lifelong friends and industry connections.”

The students selected will participate in a yearlong program to learn about the unique opportunities for careers in the Springfield area, volunteer at the Missouri State Fair and learn more about the agriculture industry in Jefferson City. The 2024 schedule will be finalized in the spring and will include visits with industry and agribusiness leaders, as well as tours of their facilities.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has graduated more than 1,090 students through a competitive application and interview process. The first portion of the 2024 MAbA will be held June 3-7, and marks the program’s 37th year. Students interested in participating must submit an application by Feb. 1, 2024.

For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

