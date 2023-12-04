Brett McFarland is Playing in Humboldt and Beyond

This is a press release from Wrangletown Cider Company:

Brett McFarland will be performing in the community, starting with an intimate show on December 7th at 7:30 PM at Wrangletown Cider Company in Arcata, CA.

Brett McFarland has opened for Earl Thomas, John Craigie, both Herlong and Sheridan Federal Prison-yards, patients of the Humboldt Senior Center Dementia Clinic and is coming soon to a stage near you! After serving a five-year sentence for growing marijuana and struggling for years to re-enter society, he is finally home. Seats are limited, so please get your tickets in advance at Wildberries Marketplace. There will be a limited number of tickets at the door. This show is all ages. $20 admission.

“When Grammy-nominated blues legend Earl Thomas called me up and asked me to play two back-to-back shows with him, I decided it was time to come out of hiding. Although I physically came home from prison six years ago, I wasn’t emotionally fully back. Last fall while we were filming an episode for the TV show The Craftsman, I had a chance to speak with Eric Hollenbeck from Blue Ox Millworks about his experience returning home from Vietnam. That was a turning point in helping me realize I still had unhealed trauma. That conversation sparked a healing journey which ultimately led me back to music. It enabled me to face my fear of sharing songs and stories about the trauma of incarceration, and gave me the courage to speak up for restorative justice. Earl Thomas helped me break the ice, and now I’m undaming the river!”

If you can’t make the show on December 7th, keep your eye out for a very special evening of music and storytelling with Brett McFarland and special guest Eric Hollenbeck from The Craftsman. We are currently looking into the possibility of doing that event at the Eureka theatre but the location and date are still TBD. To hear music by Brett McFarland go to the YouTube channel Brett McFarland Music. Be sure to check out the songs “Humboldt” and “Klamath.” And to stay up to date on shows and special events please follow on IG @brettmcfarlandmusic and on FB at Brett McFarland Music. If you haven’t seen The Craftsman, spend some time with Eric Hollenbeck on HBO Max or Discovery Plus. Or better yet, book yourself a tour of Blue Ox Millworks in Eureka and see the magic in person. And please do yourself a favor and go listen to Earl Thomas Bridgeman’s latest recordings on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music! Keep it real, Humboldt!

For questions or interviews, please contact Wrangletown Cider Company at 707-508-5175 or email [email protected].

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foy64SV4n74