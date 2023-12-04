This year, almost 20% of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants are in Peru
Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 named Peruvian chef Mitsuharu “Micha” Tsumura’s Maido the #1 restaurant in Latin America
In addition to taking the #1 spot with Maido, Peru has eight other restaurants in the top 50, highlighting its growing role as a global culinary destination.MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S., December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 named Peruvian chef Mitsuharu “Micha” Tsumura’s Maido the #1 restaurant in Latin America during the Nov. 28 presentation ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, making this the fourth time Micha’s establishment has received this acknowledgement. Eight other Peruvian restaurants appeared in the ranking as well, meaning nearly one in five of the region’s 50 best gastronomic experiences can be found in Peru.
Winning restaurant Maido, famous for ingeniously fusing Peruvian and Japanese cuisine, also emerged as the best restaurant in Peru at the Summum Awards 2023, and its sommelier, Florencia Rey, was named Latin America's Best Sommelier.
“I celebrate the power of working together, and I love seeing Latin American countries showcasing their local cuisines and putting our region on the world map,” Micha expressed during the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurant 2023 ceremony. “This has clearly been a top year for Latin America, and 2024 will be another beautiful year for this wonderful continent.”
The eight other restaurants named to the ranking are:
- Kjolle (#7), led by chef Pía León, named World's Best Female Chef.
- Mayta (#10), also ranked 47th in The World's 50 Best Restaurants.
- Mérito (#13), a restaurant that combines Peruvian and Venezuelan cuisine.
- Osso (#33), a Lima favorite for its meat cuts.
- Mil Centro (#39), a culinary project in Moray (Cusco) that was named World’s Best Gastronomic Experience at this year’s World Culinary Awards.
- La Mar (#42), acknowledged as the best cevichería in Lima by the local Summum 2023 awards.
- Rafael (#46), owned by renowned chef Rafael Osterling.
- Cosme (#50), a restaurant making its debut on the list.
These are not the country’s only recent culinary wins. Peruvian restaurant Central was named the #1 best restaurant in the world by The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023, and two of its bars appeared in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023: Carnaval (#43) and Lady Bee (#52).
ABOUT PROMPERÚ
The goal of the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) is to position Peru in the world by promoting its image, tourist destinations, and value-added export products, contributing to the sustainable and decentralized development of the country.
Khy Labri
LLYC
klabri@llycglobal.com