YAAZ PRESENTED ITS NARRATIVE ABOUT LIVING AT THE BDNY HOS- PITALITY TRADE FAIR IN NEW YORK

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the highlights of this event, there was a gazebo signed by Ange- lettiRuzza that defines a new concept of conviviality and a new folding chair created in collaboration with the prestigious American design studio Michael Graves Design.

YAAZ, the new Turkish outdoor living brand, which has been able to interpret the outdoor lifestyle also in its proposals for indoor, was one of the greatest key figures of BDNY (Boutique Design New York), a leading hospitality trade fair that has just ended in New York.

Born from two decades of expertise in aluminum and wood craftsmanship, as well as contract furniture production by the Turkish company Adasan, led by three siblings, Burak, Onur and Gizem, YAAZ presented its own vision of living in one of the most attractive and bustling global stages. The attention to deta- ils and the focus on design, the search for raw materials and the fine crafts- manship of the collections define the spaces with a contemporary mark to bring forth emotional and immersive places.

Among the proposed projects, the ones embraced with great interest were the ones created and defined in collaboration with Michael Graves Design. This design studio is a rich source of designs which has inherited the legacy of the great American architect, Michael Graves (1934-2015) and has become part of the YAAZ team. From this first collection, which confirms the international atti- tude of YAAZ, the new folding chair was developed, which harks back to and draws inspiration from the historical furniture of noble country estates. Made from lightweight aluminum, this product evokes the refined and charming holi- day destinations of a bygone era. The legs and armrests are each triangular in section, with flared armrests for enhanced comfort.

The seating section, com- posed of quilted and padded bands, presents a textured visual display, while the seat back is created by weaving technical fabrics of Serge Ferrari brand. The chair is available in a wide range of colors and offers optional integrated acces-sories such as side tables, sunshade canopy and floor lamp.

BDNY was also an opportunity for YAAZ to present a preview of Fess. Fess is a circular tented gazebo designed by AngelettiRuzza which displays a new interp- retation of the concept of convivial space. Inspired by the shape of a weeping willow, it reinterprets the richly decorated ancient berceau. Its aluminum frame makes it adaptable to private residences as well as public spaces. It transforms into a shelter for the hottest hours of the day or for an outdoor dinner, swayed by the wind that moves its perimeter made of woven rope and fabric.

Coherent with the spirit of the brand, all YAAZ proposals reveal a boundless interpretive potential which delineate a real dialogue between outdoor and indoor, lending themselves to design residential spaces or hospitality and cont-ract environments.

link image : https://we.tl/t-6FYGoqV265