ReElement Technologies Forms ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd
ReElement Africa will be the parent company of local entities held throughout countries of Africa
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)
The global expansion of our technology provides a real opportunity to increase our critical mineral production base, while also displacing toxic legacy refining methods.”FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”) subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, announced today the establishment of ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd (“ReElement Africa”). ReElement Africa will be the parent company for each entity established within certain countries throughout the resource-rich African continent to leverage ReElement’s unique and efficient critical mineral refining technology.
— Mark Jensen
Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies commented, “The global expansion of our technology provides a real opportunity to increase our critical mineral production base, while also displacing toxic legacy refining methods. The deployment of our advanced refining technology in Africa will enable us to supply material volumes of high-purity critical and rare earth minerals to our domestic markets while also benefiting the local environment and economies. Over the past few years, we have built incredible relationships throughout the African continent, and having the proper structure in place to move quickly is paramount to our strategy and is well aligned with the aspects of how we deploy and scale our modular platform. We look forward to sharing future updates on specific partnerships for both in-country processing in Africa, as well as supplying our previously announced Kentucky Lithium site, where we are able to leverage our vast ownership of mining infrastructure in the east Appalachia corridor to repurpose for lithium refining.”
ReElement Africa’s structure provides the Company an efficient platform to incentivize and capitalize each local division and its partners in a way that best benefits local and regional stakeholders while also capitalizing each division at the local level. The Company will form local entities under the ReElement Africa umbrella based on each partnership that is in place
David Sauve
ReElement Technologies LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube