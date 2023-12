UPDATE NEW INFORMATION - MAJOR CRASH VT RT 14 IRASBURG

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

DERBY BARRACKS

NEWS RELEASE – MAJOR CRASH ALERT – SITUATIONAL AWARENESS REGARDING THE TTU / PROPANE EXPLOSION IN IRASBURG ON RT 14

FIRST RESPONDERS ARE BEING PUSHED BACK DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL EXPLOSIONS IN THE AREA. RESIDENTS IN THE AREA ARE BEING EVACUATED.

THERE IS A NEW PERIMETER WITH UPDATED CLOSURES.

CLOSED 58 AND 14 IRASBURG

CLOSED ALDERBROOK RD RT 14 COVENTERY

CLOSED US RT 5 AND RT 14 AT ROYERS IRASBURG

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY.

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY

Andrea H Bushway

Derby Barracks

ECD II

802 334 8881 OPT 3