Maryland State Police IMPACT For December 2023

The December 2023 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available.
Articles in this edition include:
- MDSP Senior Leadership Team Completes Equal Employment Opportunity Training Workshop;
- MSP Honors Military Veterans At Freedom Award Ceremony;
- Maryland Remembers Ceremony Pays Tribute To Victims Of Traffic Crashes;
- Troopers Present Medals To Athletes At Special Olympics Maryland Regional Bowling Tournament;
- MADD Maryland Honors Troopers For Work Combatting Impaired Driving;
- PHOTOS: MSP In The Community
To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click: IMPACT December 2023