Maryland State Police IMPACT For December 2023

Maryland State Police News Release

The December 2023 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available.

Articles in this edition include:

  • MDSP Senior Leadership Team Completes Equal Employment Opportunity Training Workshop;
  • MSP Honors Military Veterans At Freedom Award Ceremony;
  • Maryland Remembers Ceremony Pays Tribute To Victims Of Traffic Crashes;
  • Troopers Present Medals To Athletes At Special Olympics Maryland Regional Bowling Tournament;
  • MADD Maryland Honors Troopers For Work Combatting Impaired Driving;
  • PHOTOS: MSP In The Community

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click:  IMPACT December 2023

