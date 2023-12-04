04 December 2023

The working visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the United Arab Emirates has ended

On December 2, 2023, late in the evening, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s working visit to the United Arab Emirates, where the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28) is taking place, ended.

The state and prospects for building up the Turkmen-Emirati interstate dialogue were discussed during the meeting of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is taking part in the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, and the Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Affairs of the Office of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Having warmly greeted each other, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to consider current issues of multifaceted Turkmen-Emirati cooperation, initially built on a mutually respectful and trusting basis.

On behalf of himself and on behalf of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the high-ranking representative of the UAE on the big holiday celebrated today - the National Day of the United Arab Emirates. The head of state wished the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and all the people of the friendly state happiness, well-being and prosperity.

Thanking for the kind words, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on behalf of the leadership of his country, addressed his best wishes to the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who made a huge personal contribution to strengthening Turkmen-Emirati relations, and also thanked the President of Turkmenistan for his active participation in the current Global Forum and initiatives put forward by the Turkmen side.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the hospitality extended to the Turkmen delegation, the President of Turkmenistan highly appreciated the organizational level of the COP28 Conference taking place in Dubai, which, of course, became one of the significant international events of the outgoing year.

Emphasizing the importance of the topics raised here, the head of Turkmen state expressed confidence that the important initiatives put forward at this high-level meeting will open up new opportunities for constructive international dialogue in such an important area as climate change.

Noting that the UAE sincerely rejoices at the achievements of modern Turkmenistan on the path of progressive transformations begun by Hero Arkadag and now successfully continued under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed the interest of the Emirati side in taking bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

In parting, the head of Turkmenistan and the Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the United Arab Emirates wished each other good health and prosperity, and peace, well-being and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of the two friendly countries.

In the evening, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in grand celebrations dedicated to the National Day of the United Arab Emirates. On the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the founding of the UAE, colorful performances by representatives of culture and art were organized.

At the end of a two-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates, the President of Turkmenistan left for his homeland.