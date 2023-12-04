Meeting with the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad

TAJIKISTAN, December 4 - On December 4, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad.

At the meeting, issues of expanding economic, commercial, financial and investment relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including cooperation with the Saudi Fund for Development, were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the relations of cooperation between the two countries are steadily expanding and gaining new horizons day by day.

Expressing satisfaction with the beneficial relations with the Saudi Fund for Development, they expressed confidence that Tajikistan's cooperation with the fund will continue to expand significantly.

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral relations in the direction of implementation of important projects in the fields of education, transport, health, hydropower and water management.

It was emphasized that the increase in the production of "green energy" is a favorable basis for promoting the "green economy" in Tajikistan, and there are many opportunities for the development of cooperation in this area.

It was considered necessary to increase the amount of funds for the implementation of important infrastructure projects of our country, including in the fields of education, health and transport.

It was assured that in the framework of beneficial cooperation, other available opportunities will be used for the development and expansion of relations.