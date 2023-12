Route 14 is now closed at Alderbrook rd as well

TRAFFIC ALERT: VT-14 Irasburg is CLOSED approximately 1/2 mile south of the Coventry line and US-5 at Bridge 129 due to a Propane Truck in the river and ablaze. Expect extended delays.

