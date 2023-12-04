S.D. Highway 47 to Reopen in Walworth County

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

HOVEN, S.D. – On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, S.D. Highway 47 will be reopened to traffic from S.D. Highway 20 north to U.S. Highway 12. This 14-mile section of Highway 47 was closed in April 2023 for complete reconstruction. The project included grading, box culvert replacement, and interim surfacing.

Temporary oil surfacing is in place on the northern three miles of the project and the remaining 11 miles consist of gravel surfacing. Motorists are asked to be aware of advisory reduced speed limit signage on the gravel surfacing. The contractor for this $15.8 million project is Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria, MN.

New asphalt concrete surfacing will be contracted for placement during the 2024 construction season.

Find additional information about this featured project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/walworth-county-pcn-00xm.

