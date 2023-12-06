FundMore Partners With Senso AI And Launches GenAI Underwriting Assistant For Lenders
FundMore unveils its latest innovation—the first of many Generative AI features integrated within its LOS.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FundMore, an award-winning mortgage underwriting software company, unveiled its latest innovation—the first of many Generative AI features integrated within its Loan Origination System (LOS). This advanced tool is set to further optimize enterprise lenders by automating and enhancing data collation and creating Deal Summary Notes.
In addition, FundMore is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Senso AI, an AI agent builder for institutional knowledge. Senso AI makes it easier for enterprise teams to ingest and aggregate institutional knowledge to access information, surface customer intelligence, and open up revenue opportunities. Senso AI uses two core products, Agent Fetch and Agent Echo, that enhance the lending workflow by aggregating key documents and turning conversational data into real-time insights. Senso AI will integrate these AI products into FundMore’s LOS, streamlining decision-making processes and enriching the quality of lending services.
"AI is more than just a technological advancement; it's a transformative tool for lenders to expedite lending, enhance customer interactions, and bolster compliance while supporting underwriters to reduce human error and fraud risk," stated Chris Grimes, CEO of FundMore. "Our commitment to leading the AI revolution in lending is in our name, this is just the first of a series of generative AI tools we plan to integrate into our LOS."
"Our partnership with FundMore integrates Senso's generative AI capabilities within the LOS, delivering unparalleled value to the Canadian lending market through advanced automation and intelligent data aggregation," says Saroop Bharwani, CEO Senso AI.
Integrating AI within FundMore’s LOS offers a unique value proposition, providing enterprise lenders an unmatched competitive edge. This new AI-driven approach to lending automation addresses current challenges and anticipates future industry shifts such as risk, compliance, and data privacy. By choosing FundMore, lenders ensure they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.
The rise of AI also signals an increase in regulatory scrutiny and fraud that lenders of all sizes will have to navigate. Software solutions like FundMore will help lenders guard against these types of headwinds by giving them the tools to remain compliant, protect privacy and data, and make their teams more effective and streamlined.
Join the AI Revolution in Mortgage Lending
Ready to experience unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in your lending operations? Contact FundMore (www.fundmore.ai) to schedule a demo and see our AI-driven LOS in action. Lead the change with FundMore.
About FundMore
FundMore's end-to-end automated LOS (Loan Origination System) lets lenders confidently lend at speed and scale. Fundmore’s products streamline funding processes, reduce risk, and improve efficiency through analytics. The automated underwriting front-end platform includes all the latest technology lenders need to process applications frictionlessly, from live Google Maps and automated property valuations to a secure document portal with e-signature to automatic ID verification. On the back end, FundMore's document management and automation solutions for mortgage lenders collect, classify, process, validate, and securely store client documents for a one-touch mortgage process. For more information on FundMore, please visit the company website at www.fundmore.ai.
About Senso AI
The Senso AI platform offers a flexible way for enterprises to aggregate institutional knowledge and launch intelligent agents that harness generative AI and LLMs to achieve automation and increased staff productivity. Our proven products automate and elevate the flow of information, driving efficiency and precision for lenders and their clients.
Brad Cartier
FundMore
613-552-4712
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn