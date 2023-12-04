【MICE Events Roll in in December】 Diverse Themes Unveiling New MICE Trends

MACAU, December 4 - Entering December, an array of MICE events adopting new model and trend, such as “one event in three regions”, are taking place in Macao. The events’ themes include trade in services, tourism, sports, high-quality consumption and lifestyle products.

The “2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services” will be held as a “multi-venue event” in three regions.

The Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the Zhuhai Municipal People’s Government, the Commerce and Economic Development of Hong Kong, and Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute will jointly host the “2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services” from 6 to 8 December, as a “multi-venue event” in three regions at the same time, namely, Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macao. Through a combination of “forum + exhibition + event”, it will showcase the annual achievements in the development of trade in services within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area MICE and Tourism Economic Forum (Macao)” will take place on 7 December in Macao, with the theme “Reconnection of Diversified MICE and Tourism”. The forum will bring together renowned scholars, experts and industry elites from both domestic and international sectors. Featuring keynote speeches and roundtable discussions, the forum will explore hot topics and development paths concerning the MICE, trade and economy, including “Outlook of China’s MICE Market in the New Era”, “The Potential and Path of MICE + Cultural Tourism”, “How to Build an Ace MICE City”, “Discussion on MICE Cities”, and “Synergistic Effect of the Cultural, Commercial, and Tourism Industries in the Greater Bay Area”, providing new ideas for industry innovation and development.

International sports celebrities including Luís Figo will join the event in Macao

In December, there are many more events held under different themes. For example, the “Asian Sports Collectors Convention” to be organised from 8 to 10 December is a professional convention that integrates trade and investment with sports collectibles in industry in Asia. The event invites football stars and influencers from various regions to promote the culture of trading cards. According to the organisers, the Portuguese legendary football star, Luís Figo, will be present in Macao. Concurrently, the “2023 Christmas Shopping Exhibition” and the “3rd Baby & Mommy Lifestyle Products Fair” will take place soon, providing consumers with great places to purchase Christmas gifts.

In addition, the “2nd China (Macao) High-quality Consumption Exhibition & Hengqin Global Bay Areas Forum”, featuring “Contributing to Prosperity: Global Bay Areas Leading Open Economy”, will continue to be held as a “multi-venue event” in Hengqin and Macao from 13 to 17 December. During this period, the “Hengqin Global Bay Areas Forum” will be held in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin on 13 and 14 December, while the “2nd China (Macao) High-quality Consumption Exhibition & Hengqin Global Bay Areas Forum” will be organised in Macao from 13 to 17 December. These forums aim to facilitate the consumption of goods and services, as well as promoting the development of the MICE, trade and cultural tourism industries in Macao and Hengqin.