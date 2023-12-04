ANGUILLA TOURIST BOARD DELEGATION SHOWCASES LUXURY TRAVEL OPPORTUNITIES AT ILTM CANNES
December 4th - 7th, 2023
ILTM Cannes is a mandatory calendar appointment for anyone in the luxury travel industry. It's a unique opportunity to showcase the beauty and luxury of Anguilla to a discerning global audience.”THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) will be attending the prestigious International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, France, from December 4th to 7th, 2023. ILTM Cannes is renowned as one of the most prestigious gatherings in the luxury travel industry, offering exceptional opportunities for travel specialists to connect with the world's finest hospitality brands and destinations.
— Kenroy Herbert, Chairman, Anguilla Tourist Board
The Anguilla Tourist Board delegation attending ILTM Cannes comprises the following representatives:
• Mr. Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board.
• Mrs. Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism.
• Mrs. Chantelle Richardson, Deputy Director of Tourism.
• Mr. Kevin Carty, Managing Director of Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club.
• Ms. Maria Daniel, Director of Sales at Malliouhana Resort & Spa.
The inclusion of Mr. Kevin Carty and Ms. Maria Daniel from Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club and Malliouhana Resort & Spa respectively showcases the collaborative spirit of the Anguilla Tourist Board and its stakeholders in promoting the destination's luxury travel offerings.
Mr. Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, saying, "ILTM Cannes is a mandatory calendar appointment for anyone in the luxury travel industry. It's a unique opportunity to showcase the beauty and luxury of Anguilla to a discerning global audience. We are thrilled to have representatives from these prestigious properties sharing our booth space at ILTM, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the Tourist Board and our valued stakeholders."
ILTM Cannes is renowned for its carefully curated meetings, providing an exclusive platform for connecting with the industry's exclusive and sought-after travel designers, hospitality brands, and destinations. It is an environment where relationships are forged, new clients are met, and lasting connections are made.
The event spans four days and features high-quality pre-scheduled appointments, educational sessions to keep attendees updated on the latest industry trends, networking opportunities to open new doors, and exclusive parties for connecting with industry leaders. It offers invaluable exposure that can elevate the presence of participants in the luxury travel market.
The Anguilla Tourist Board and its delegation look forward to an exceptional ILTM Cannes, where they will present the best of Anguilla's luxury travel offerings to the world. The Anguilla installation is located at Booth E144 on the show floor.
For more information on Anguilla visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.
