Bluewater Named Hydration Partner by Climate Action at COP28, Spotlighting how to Ditch Single-Use Plastic Bottles
Bluewater's advanced water purification technology will provide delegates at COP28 with a convenient supply of pristine water from advanced water dispensers.
Together with innovative and forward-looking such as like Climate Action, we've the power to redefine water access and sustainability in action and establish a legacy of environmental stewardship ”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailblazing water purification and beverage company Bluewater has proudly partnered with Climate Action at COP28, aiming to break the stranglehold of single-use plastic bottles at major events. As the Official Hydration Partner, Bluewater will offer over 6,500 delegates attending the Climate Action Innovation Zone free, pure, and healthier water from strategically sited Bluewater dispensers in the organization’s vast immersive amphitheatre, which will explore how to transform sustainability promises into tangible progress from 4 – 8 December.
— Bluewater CEO Bengt Rittri
By teaming up with Climate Action, Bluewater is spotlighting its purpose-driven efforts to bring about a positive and profound change in our society's relationship with drinking water. The collaboration aligns with Bluewater's core mission to deliver sustainable hydration solutions that safeguard health, protect the environment, and ensure accessibility for all.
Breaking free from the shackles of disposable plastic bottles, Bluewater's advanced water purification technology will provide delegates at COP28 with an unending and convenient supply of pristine water, straight from its advanced water dispensing solutions. This bold move will not only render obsolete the environmental impact generated by single-use plastic bottles, but also set a shining example of how innovative technologies and human ingenuity can help shape a greener low-carbon future in the here-and-now for coming generations.
Emphasizing the significance of the partnership, Bengt Rittri, Founder and CEO at Bluewater, stated, “Our collaboration with Climate Action at COP28 signals a tremendous milestone in our shared journey towards a planet free from plastic pollution. By offering delegates free access to our sustainable water solutions, we can inspire change and empower individuals to make a difference in the fight against single-use plastics.”
Bluewater’s pioneering event dispensing solutions will be deployed across the Madinat Jumeirah venue, connecting to local municipal water, and then applying multi-stage filtration and purification technologies to create a premium and chilled drinking water directly on site. Delegates, visitors, and guests will be able to enjoy cool and refreshing hydration without the wasteful impacts of conventional plastic bottled water. For VIPs and speakers, Bluewater is also supplying 1,000 customised stainless steel refillable bottles, which are double-walled insulated and warrantied to last a lifetime.
Attended by over 6,500 leading global business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, journalists, and other experts and stakeholders, the Climate Action Innovation Zone is geared to demonstrate how practical action against climate change can be undertaken on the ground, through the collaboration of cities, regions, businesses, investors, civil society with governments, in order to implement the Paris Agreement and reach its sustainability goals.
“Bluewater is hugely pleased to renew this exciting collaboration at COP for the second year in succession with Climate action, which is renowned for driving meaningful awareness and change across a wide range of sectors. Recognizing the value and potential of this core hydration partnership, Bluewater and Climate Action together will foster a platform to address the urgent need for sustainable hydration solutions at major events,” said Bluewater sustainability spokesperson Philip Russell, Managing Director of the London-based Bluewater Events and Venues organization. He added that ultimately, the collaboration will signpost the way for a transformative future in human hydration, one where single-use plastic bottles become nothing more than a remnant of the past.
Bluewater CEO, Bengt Rittri, also noted that Bluewater has already revolutionized how major events such as The Open, golf’s oldest Major Championship, the Cape Town Marathon, and the current American Magic America’s Cup team tackle the global issue of plastic water bottle waste.
“Together with innovative and forward-looking organizations like Climate Action , we have the power to redefine water access and sustainability in action and to establish a legacy of environmental stewardship for generations to come”, Mr. Rittri said.
David Noble
Bluewater
+44 7785 302694
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn