Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Lisboa from Portuguese family trio The Silva Lining Band
Track Title: Lisboa Genre: Jazz / Swing / Pop Launch Date: 13th October 2023 ISRC Code: QZAKB2353581LISBON, PORTUGAL, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silva Lining Band’s second single Lisboa was written by sibling duo Catarina & Tiago during the economic crisis in Portugal, and although the lyrics mull over the economic hardship endured, mostly the emphasis is on pulling through with friends and family in the city they all love. Lisboa takes you on a summer’s day journey through streets, bairros and avenidas where you can take in the sites and the people, smells and sounds floating around as you have a cool drink and dance to the music that envelops your spirit.
Produced by João Sanguinheira and Tiago Silva, the uplifting swing jazz rhythm emulates the upbeat spirit of the city’s Alfacinhas (i.e. Lisboners) and the inclusion of a Portuguese Guitar, played by the immensely talented Luís Guerreiro, underscored the anguish felt across our city during those trying times. The song, that includes over 10 musicians, is a band favourite and is the eponym for the Band’s debut album (out now!).
Given that inspiration for Lisboa struck after countless hours of listening to the 1920's icon Django Reinhardt, there was only one way forward for the video. Filmed and directed by their friend Pedro Salvado. The Silva Lining Band stayed true to the roaring twenties with lavish costumes, cigars and champagne. Watch the full band bring swing jazz back into vogue with their unique edge and enjoy their take on the decade that brought us Groucho Marx, Charlie Chaplin and Duke Ellington.
https://www.instagram.com/silvalining_band/
https://www.facebook.com/people/Silva-Lining-Band/100094316277717/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6uVNIXeQvaXUrftbF0RBpo
Contact Silva Lining Band at info@silvaliningband.com
Silva Lining Band – Lisboa (Official Music Video)