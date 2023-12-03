Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,441 in the last 365 days.

Know Your Dunes: Updates from the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative

Press release from the Friends of the Dunes:

snowy plover on beach next to rocks

Western snowy plover, Photo by Natalia Sojka

Join the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative for an evening of short presentations highlighting collaborative conservation efforts of Humboldt’s coastal dune environments. Know Your Dunes: Updates from the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative will take place in person on Wednesday, December 6 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive in Eureka. Short presentations from Dunes Cooperative members focused on dune restoration and species recovery will include:

  • Building Resiliency and Restoring Critical Habitat in Humboldt’s Northern Dune System – Jillian Zimmerman, US Fish & Wildlife Service, and Justin Legge, Friends of the Dunes
  • Restoring Form and Function of the Ocean Ranch Dunes – James Ray, CA Department of Fish & Wildlife
  • A Legacy of Restoration: The Past, Present, and Future of Mike Thompson Wildlife Area, South Spit – Crystal Welch, Bureau of Land Management
  • Plovers of the South Spit: A Challenge to Recovery  – Justin Windsor, Bureau of Land Management
group of people in yellow visibility vests near pile of straw

Restoration Crew at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, Photo by Andrea Pickart

This hybrid meeting which serves as the annual public meeting for the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative will take place in person and on Zoom. Zoom meeting details can be found at friendsofthedunes.org/dunescooperative.

scenic view of meadows with mountains barely visible in the background

Scenic view of Ocean Ranch Unit from Table Bluff

The Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative facilitates coordinated ecosystem management of coastal dune environments through collaboration among stakeholders. The intention of the Cooperative is to implement this mission by coordinating restoration, preservation, education, public outreach, enforcement activities, and the acquisition by appropriate land stewards of unprotected high-priority lands.

Know Your Dunes: Updates from the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative flyer

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Know Your Dunes: Updates from the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more