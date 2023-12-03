Press release from the Friends of the Dunes:

Western snowy plover, Photo by Natalia Sojka

Join the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative for an evening of short presentations highlighting collaborative conservation efforts of Humboldt’s coastal dune environments. Know Your Dunes: Updates from the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative will take place in person on Wednesday, December 6 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive in Eureka. Short presentations from Dunes Cooperative members focused on dune restoration and species recovery will include:

Building Resiliency and Restoring Critical Habitat in Humboldt’s Northern Dune System – Jillian Zimmerman, US Fish & Wildlife Service, and Justin Legge, Friends of the Dunes

Restoration Crew at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, Photo by Andrea Pickart

This hybrid meeting which serves as the annual public meeting for the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative will take place in person and on Zoom. Zoom meeting details can be found at friendsofthedunes.org/dunescooperative.

Scenic view of Ocean Ranch Unit from Table Bluff

The Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative facilitates coordinated ecosystem management of coastal dune environments through collaboration among stakeholders. The intention of the Cooperative is to implement this mission by coordinating restoration, preservation, education, public outreach, enforcement activities, and the acquisition by appropriate land stewards of unprotected high-priority lands.