Kurtis Austin Meeker: ‘A kind and adventurous soul’

Kurtis Austin Meeker (30) 12/18/92 – 11/17/23 Unexpectedly passed away on Nov 17, 2023 in Redding Ca.

Kurtis was born on Dec 18,1992 to Cindie Merriman Weitz and Richard Meeker Jr in Sacramento Ca.

Kurtis attended elementary, middle. and high school in El Dorado County. After high school he moved to Humboldt county to be closer to family.

As a baby, Kurtis was always happy, always smiling from ear to ear. He hit all his milestones early such as sitting, crawling, and walking.

Kurtis was always on the go as a toddler keeping us on our feet chasing after him. All the time having a big grin on his face thinking we were playing games. Kurtis was brilliant in making/ building different types of projects with legos and K’nex blocks. When he was 9 years old he had constructed a ferris wheel out of legos and K’nex without any visual or written instructions. It was his own creative masterpiece! He would sit for hours building.

As a teen Kurtis taught himself to play the guitar which made him a talented guitarist. He played songs from artists like Johnny Cash, Neil Young, Eagles, Mercy Me, and more. He also played in the band at church for a short time.Skateboarding became his obsession; it was all about Bam and Tony Hawk. He practiced & practiced until he mastered whatever trick was popular. He had no fear So in his “practice” days he took a lot of scrapes and scratches. He loved to ride his skateboard everywhere.

As a young adult Kurtis started his journey of figuring out what he wanted to do.

He worked for various jobs around Fortuna including Eel River Disposal, Round Table Pizza, and construction work. In 2014 he met his girlfriend Julie Brown and they moved to Redding in 2017 for better employment options. Kurtis got hired as a roofer with a local roofing Company, Where he worked until his passing. He was very proud of his job and was a hard worker. He often talked of starting his own roofing company and taking the steps to achieve that dream. Kurtis made the most out of life. He could turn the worst situation into an adventure. Kurtis had a kind and adventurous soul. He was always thankful for whatever he got.

Kurtis is survived by his mother Cindie Merriman Weitz: his father Rick Jr (Tiffany) Meeker: brother Jaden Weitz: sister Olivia Weitz: Maternal Grandmother April (Sam) Bunch: Maternal Grandfather Rick (Kim) Eddy: Paternal Grandparents Richard Sr and Cherlie Meeker: Maternal Uncle Jeremiah (Amanda) Merriman ; cousins Alyssa, Jasmine, Alex Merriman: Paternal Aunt Gina Meeker (Kenny); cousins Brandon, Annette, Victoria, Crystal Smith and many other aunts, uncles, cousins.Kurtis is preceded in death by his Maternal great Grandparents Eldon and Frances Whitehead: Paternal Great Grandparents Jim and Helen Grace: Maternal aunt Carol Brown (Whitehead): and Maternal uncle Gabriel Merriman.

Kurtis’s presence will be truly missed by so many. His unforgettable smile will be etched in our hearts forever.