Branchspace implements its Triplake platform as a partner for Oman Air to adopt latest dynamic retailing experiences

Leading travel technology provider Branchspace implements Triplake for Oman Air to adopt latest dynamic retailing and cutting-edge digital experiencesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branchspace, a leading travel-technology company and Oman Air, an airline based in the Sultanate of Oman, have embarked on a partnership to implement a new digital retailing platform for the airline. The project includes a complete revamp of the airline’s mobile app and web portal, covering the end-to-end digital customer experience and empowering data-driven dynamic retailing techniques.
Marking a key milestone in Oman Air’s ongoing digital transformation, the Triplake platform will be rolled out in several phases and will ultimately provide a user-friendly interface that allows customers to effortlessly browse, book and manage their travel itineraries and be in control during their whole journey with relevant real- time information. The platform will also enable Oman Air to better respond to changing consumer expectations based on interactive data and to offer personalised travel options and services based on preferences and contextual travel patterns. It effectively combines products and services out of the box that airlines would typically only find with multiple vendors.
Ursula Silling, CEO at Branchspace, states, “We have built Triplake with the customer in mind. The whole Branchspace team is excited to be Oman Air’s true partner for its digital retailing journey. Together we create better ways to plan, book and experience travel. Our platform also gives control and commercial agility out of the box to the Oman Air team to experiment, leverage data and realize innovative ideas in real time.”
“The Triplake digital commerce platform is the result of a multi-year initiative to re- imagine the airline digital experience using state of the art technology and a focus on customer experience, while providing flexibility for airlines to allow easy integrations and ability to adapt to fast changing environments,” underlines David Turton, CTO at Branchspace. “
About Branchspace
Founded in 2013, Branchspace is a leading technology partner for airlines and other travel companies on their digital transformation journey to modern retailing. It allows airline and travel clients to create and manage personalised, data-driven digital commerce experiences to increase direct distribution and take greater ownership of the end-to-end customer journey.
The company secured £5m investment from Gresham House Ventures in August 2023 to accelerate commercial opportunities for its airline partners by advancing the development and deployment of the modular Triplake dynamic retailing platform, delivering the best possible end-to-end experience for travellers and increasing speed to market with more pre-integrations.
Branchspace is headquartered in London, with further offices in Krakow and Lisbon. Existing customers include next to Oman Air Aegean Airlines, Air Malta, Air Mauritius, British Airways, Lufthansa Group, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines.
About Oman Air
Oman Air (WY) began operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve important domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognised as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman’s stunning nature, rich heritage and welcoming culture.
The award-winning airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into one of the Middle East’s most desirable travel destinations, while supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a young and modern fleet including, among others, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.
