Meeting with the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga

TAJIKISTAN, December 3 - On December 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, in Dubai on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and this prestigious financial organization were discussed at the meeting.

In this regard, our head of state considered the WB's contribution to financing adaptation measures to the consequences of climate change and their prevention as important.

President Emomali Rahmon considered the World Bank one of the main partners of Tajikistan in the field of development and expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation with it.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation in the fields of water and energy, agriculture, environment and rural development, economic policy, development of the health sector, education, urban planning and poverty reduction.

During the conversation, the Leader of the Nation emphasized the need to continue the implementation of the "CASA-1000" high-voltage transmission line project, which connects the energy market of Central and South Asia through Afghanistan.

Currently, the bank is financing 28 projects in Tajikistan with a total amount of 1.5 billion dollars.

The implementation of comprehensive and structural reforms of the country's economy, especially in the fields of electrical communication, digitization, civil aviation and improvement of the investment environment, was considered one of the important areas of cooperation with the bank.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of interest.

At the end of the conversation, the Leader of the Nation invited the President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, to visit Tajikistan. This invitation was accepted with pleasure.