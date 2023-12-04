ProHance sponsors The 25th Founders Cup at The Orchard Golf & Country Club, Philippines
ProHance swings in style as the sponsor for the 25th Founders Cup at The Orchard Golf & Country Club in the Philippines.CAVITE, PHILIPPINES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a leading workforce analytics, and operations enablement platform, was the partner sponsor of The 25th Founders Cup at The Orchard Golf & Country Club, Philippines, from November 23rd to November 26th.
The Orchard Golf and Country Club features two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by two golfing legends, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player. The silver-year anniversary was a significant milestone — a tribute to its founders while providing an exceptional experience for members and guests. Hence, the slogan Unite. Compete. Celebrate.
The 25th Founders Cup highlighted 25 years of excellence and the camaraderie among members and guests through friendly golf competitions. Featuring an exciting lineup of gold and Grand Raffle prizes, the celebration was bigger and better than ever before. For the first time, a brand-new car was included in the golf raffle and other prizes worth P1.5 million, whereas the grand raffle featured three brand-new luxury cars and other prizes worth P9 million.
In keeping with last year's commitment, the funds raised from the grand raffle will be used to support worthy college recipients of the Conrado Benitez II Educational Assistance Program. A total of eight hundred (800) members and guests took part in the tournament. The 25th Founders Cup was a success, featuring not only spirited golfing but also an array of exciting prizes, a sit-down dinner, and a cocktail night that added to the celebratory atmosphere
