Yunex Traffic Optimizes Export Policy Compliance Processes with Theum®

Optimizing Business Processes with Knowledge Management Software

STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yunex Traffic, a global leader in intelligent transportation systems, uses the knowledge management platform Theum® to streamline compliance processes in its global export business.

The export control process at Yunex Traffic is complex. A significant amount of documented knowledge and detailed guidelines covering specialized topics, customs law, compliance, and regulatory matters are essential to maintaining a high degree of efficiency, accuracy, and quality control in the business process. The comprehensive body of documentation is created and continuously updated by specialist managers using Microsoft Office applications. The documents are stored, versioned, and shared in SharePoint Online.

To automate the preparation and delivery of up-to-date information for export control personnel and to make the required information convenient-to-use and demand-oriented, Yunex Traffic introduced the knowledge management platform Theum. With Theum, a powerful ICP knowledge base has been created that contains the knowledge stored in the documents—which is automatically updated when changes are made to the sources. The knowledge base is equipped with a user-friendly web interface and enables easy access to required information on all modern devices from PCs to smartphones via standard browsers without having to search for or look through documents. For each search query, the Theum ICP portal provides a complete answer with all relevant knowledge and detail—including tables, lists, and images—from the processed knowledge.

The advantages for Yunex Traffic are:

• All effort and costs for the preparation and delivery of ICP information are completely eliminated

• Search delivers a complete, reliable, fact-based extract of all relevant knowledge from all relevant documents, including required detail

• Processes are accelerated and expensive mistakes are avoided through access to up-to-date, ready-to-use knowledge

"Theum has made our work in the area of export control much easier," says Annarita Thorwarth, Head of Export Control and Customs at Yunex Traffic. "We can now concentrate fully on our core tasks and be sure that we meet all legal requirements. Based on the positive experience with Theum, we are already considering using it in other business areas."

About Theum

Theum® is an innovative knowledge management platform that enables companies to fully leverage the use of documented knowledge to improve performance and efficiency, drive growth, and reduce costs. Ist unique, knowledge-oriented features are designed to help tomorrow's market leaders take control of and optimize growing knowledge processes, improve business agility, and gain insight into how their knowledge is being used.

Theum is successfully used by many small and large companies and organizations – on-premises or in the cloud.

About Yunex Traffic

Yunex Traffic is a global leader in intelligent transportation systems offering the broadest end-to-end portfolio of solutions for adaptive traffic control and management, highway and tunnel automation, and intelligent solutions for V2X and tolling systems. Yunex Traffic employs over 3500 people from 58 nations and operates in over 40 countries worldwide. Yunex Traffic's smart mobility solutions are currently deployed in major cities around the world, including Dubai, London, Berlin, Bogota, and Miami.

Yunex GmbH - Otto-Hahn-Ring 6 - 81739 Munich - Web: www.yunextraffic.com

