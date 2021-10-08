Siemens Energy Deploys Theum to Enhance Global Compliance

New way to share knowledge Theum Banner

Theum brought our comprehensive compliance regulations online in a short time. Its convenient navigation and powerful thematic search makes a lasting contribution to ensuring compliance in our group.” — Florian Bronder

STUTTGART, BDANE-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siemens Energy AG (https://www.siemens-energy.com) is dedicated to empowering customers to meet the growing global demand for energy while transitioning to a more sustainable world. With a workforce of over 91,000 employees across 90 countries, its innovative technologies, extensive energy experience and ambitious strategy to decarbonize global energy systems are all central to its efforts to be the partner and driver of the energy transition.

After the company's spin-off from Siemens AG in September 2020, its new compliance group was charged with an enormous variety of tasks to ensure a smooth uptake of comprehensive compliance processes. Global assurance of extensive compliance regulations and guidelines of all kinds was paramount. To meet these mandates in the limited time available and at the same time bring its knowledge deployment processes into the future, Siemens Energy chose Theum.

Theum is next-generation software that transforms document-based knowledge into pure web content and prepares it for fast, content-sensitive access. Instead of delivering long document hit lists when users search, Theum provides a complete, immediately usable answer, dynamically composed from every relevant passage from every relevant document.

The project started in August 2020. The knowledge bases generated by Theum from the numerous underlying documents were already available online worldwide in German and English for the domains Compliance, Legal, Group Accounting (IFRS), Corporate Guidelines, and Export Control by early October.

Special features of the solution include:

The compliance knowledge bases are updated automatically as source documents are changed

Only a standard browser is required for end-user access

Consistent, direct access to all knowledge, even from mobile devices, is ensured—without having to launch documents

Theum's built-in knowledge navigator makes it easy to find required knowledge

Theum's Thematic Search returns ready-to-use answers generated from all relevant passages of all relevant documents

"Based on Theum's knowledge management solution, we were able to bring our comprehensive compliance regulations online in a short time to provide the responsible employees worldwide with information that meets their needs," said Project Manager Florian Bronder. "The ongoing manual effort to provide, update, and distribute up-to-date information was eliminated by the high degree of automation of provided by solution. Together with the convenient navigation and powerful thematic search, the application makes a lasting contribution to ensuring compliance in our group."

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG – Otto-Hahn-Ring 6 – 81739 Munich Web: https://www.siemens-energy.com

