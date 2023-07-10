MLL Munich Leukemia Laboratory deploys Theum for Knowledge Management

Share and access scientific know how

STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Theum AG announced that MLL Munich Leukemia Laboratory, recognized as one of the largest and most innovative leukemia laboratories in the world, successfully deployed Theum© as a central platform for knowledge management in June 2023. Theum provides employees with a number of knowledge bases that make a wide variety of leukemia diagnostics materials quickly available in a concise, descriptive manner.

To optimally tap into an existing, comprehensive body of knowledge in the daily course of business, MLL was looking for suitable knowledge management software. After a successful test phase in February 2023, the choice fell on Theum. The solution went live on June 30, 2023, with three knowledge base portals focusing on the areas of hematology expertise, induction of new employees, and quality management.

With Theum, MLL has created a knowledge platform that re-purposes documents as user-friendly, up-to-date web content, which in turn serves as the basis for retrieving immediately usable excerpts from all sources on any subject matter sought. Existing systems, applications, processes and documents did not have to be changed, and no special training was required for users. Once configured, the knowledge databases update automatically without any manual effort.

Highlights of the MLL knowledge platform:

• Automated transformation of information available in documents into hypertext

• Automatic provision of all information in easily accessible, user-friendly knowledge portals with web interface

• Automatic update of knowledge bases when source documents change

• Delivery of all relevant content from all processed documents for each search in a complete, immediately available compilation of extracts with source references

• Intelligent guidance through dynamically created context options for large searches

Dr. Sabine Riedel, Head of Knowledge Management at MLL, says: "Theum helps us make the best possible use of the knowledge lying dormant in our extensive document repositories for our daily work. The initial response has been very positive and I look forward to further expanding our new knowledge platform in close coordination with my colleagues."

About Theum

Theum® is a knowledge management platform for the automated transformation and provision of documented corporate knowledge in powerful knowledge bases in the form of hypertext with a user-friendly web interface. With the knowledge elements generated from document content and linked in a fine-granular manner, Theum delivers everything important for each search from all processed documents in a matter of seconds - precisely extracted and clearly arranged in an immediately usable fact-based compilation with source information.

Theum is successfully used by many small and large companies and organizations - in their own data center or in their own cloud instance.

About MLL

The Munich Leukemia Laboratory is a nationally as well as internationally active laboratory working to diagnose cases of leukemia and lymphoma. The expertise embedded within the company along with its excellent quality assurance and turnaround times guarantee optimal test procedures for suspected diagnoses of leukemia or lymphoma. In addition, modern equipment and state-of-the-art analysis methods lead to optimal diagnostics for patients. Münchner Leukämielabor is one of the world’s leading companies when it comes to the wide range of its diagnostics portfolio. The combination of interconnected methods of cytomorphology, chromosome analysis, FISH, immunophenotyping, and a large number of molecular genetic test procedures makes it possible to gain a comprehensive picture of the existing illness in order to subsequently ensure optimal, customized medical treatment for patients.

