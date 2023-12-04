Cellebration Wellness Center Offers Holiday Season Sale
Cellebration Wellness is excited to announce that it will be offering up to a 50% off discount to customers seeking stem cell treatment.
Cellebration Wellness is excited to announce that it will be offering up to a 50% off discount to customers seeking stem cell treatment. The offer applies to all procedures and will last until the end of January. The procedures take place at the state of the art Cellebration Wellness Center (Avenida Escazu, Building 202, Suite 401 Escazu, San Jose, Costa Rica) with the healing environment of one of the world's top beach destinations.
— Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration Tim Kopatich
“No man or woman should ever have to experience pain and suffering from a treatable health condition,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration. “Join us in December or January for a treatment to get you feeling healthier for 2024 and more importantly, on the road to recovery. Visit us in Costa Rica where you will be able to relax in our spa-like facility, while receiving the best care. If you or a family member is looking for the perfect holiday gift, look no further than our services and experience a once in a lifetime stay.”
Cellebration Wellness offers one-on-one stem cell-based therapies to patients from around the world at its facility in Escazu. Stem cell treatments are available for patients suffering from: various autoimmune diseases, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, cardiovascular illnesses, neuropathy, osteoarthritis, and chronic pain among others. Cellebration’s stem cell therapy services can also help to repair and regenerate damaged tissue, reduce inflammation and improve overall health. Treatable health conditions include type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis, myocardial tissue regeneration, liver cirrhosis, rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, lupus and psoriasis.
As a validator of the great healing by the Cellebration Wellness team, it is important to note the list of celebrities already receiving treatment at the Cellebration Wellness Center following their recent Grand Opening. After their long, enduring careers, many athletes suffer from long-term discomfort and health conditions due to a career of training and competing at a high level. Celebrities have included Calum Von Moger, Ronald James Brown, Josie Bissett and more.
To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapies, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com. If you would like to make an appointment, please contact tim.kopatich@cellebrationwellness.com or call 1.800.601.8290.
About Cellebration Wellness:
Cellebration Wellness based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns. It is affiliated with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., the world’s foremost stem cell-based research organization. The science team at Cellebration Wellness has successfully been treating patients with stem cell-based therapies for more than twenty years. Cellebration was co-founded by Dr. Anand Srivastava at the University of California – San Diego. He is recognized as one of the world’s most well-known stem cell research scientists.
