Submit Release
News Search

There were 176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,062 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 05, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Ohio University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio University
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Kirkwood Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Memorial Park District of St. Clairsville City and of Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Miami University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Champaign Champaign County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Goshen Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Clark Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Independence Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ohio Lottery Commission
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Darke Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Ostrander
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Public Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Berlin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Franklin Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton German Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene Wright State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Hardin County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Ada
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Grove Cemetery Association
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Henry Holgate Community Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Highland Brushcreek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Jefferson Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lakeland Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Miami Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Village of Sheffield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Mercer Village of Coldwater
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Malaga Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery City of Riverside
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Centerville-Washington Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Brush Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Paulding Paulding County Carnegie Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Crane Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Pike Pike Tourism Advisory Council
7/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Preble Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Salem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Community Improvement Corporation of the City of Girard, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
City of Hubbard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Warren City of Carlisle
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Washington County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Williams County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more