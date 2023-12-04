Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 05, 2023
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Ohio University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio University
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Kirkwood Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Memorial Park District of St. Clairsville City and of Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Miami University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Champaign
|Champaign County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Goshen Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Clark Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Independence Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Lottery Commission
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Ostrander
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware Public Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Berlin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Franklin
|Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|German Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|Wright State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Hardin County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Ada
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Grove Cemetery Association
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Holgate Community Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Brushcreek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Jefferson
|Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lakeland Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Miami Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Village of Sheffield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Village of Coldwater
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Malaga Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|City of Riverside
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Centerville-Washington Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Brush Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Paulding
|Paulding County Carnegie Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Crane Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Pike Tourism Advisory Council
7/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Scioto
|Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Salem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Community Improvement Corporation of the City of Girard, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|City of Hubbard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|City of Carlisle
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Washington County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Williams County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit